DES MOINES, Iowa (WDRB) -- In the end, there was little drama. Minnesota took control at the beginning of the second half of its NCAA Tournament first round game against Louisville and the Cards couldn't threaten, even with a late charge.
Afterward, the coaches expressed respect for each other, and Louisville's Chris Mack reflected on his team's season.
The following is a transcript of their comments from ASAP Sports.
CHRIS MACK OPENING STATEMENT: Hats off to Minnesota. I thought we were the better team. The last couple of minutes in the first half and the first couple of minutes in the second half, they delivered quite a punch. Goes from a 1 or 2-point game to 10 very, very quickly.
We were playing uphill from there. It's really a tough feeling, you know, to end your season so quickly in the NCAA Tournament. I am very proud of our group. They exceeded a lot of people's expectations. It's sorta hard to see that in the moment, but to get a group that was picked 11th preseason in our conference and to represent our conference in the NCAA Tournament, I don't take that lightly. I thought our guys, our three graduate transfers, did a tremendous job of showing leadership and being every day guys and bringing some excitement back to Louisville basketball. As I said before, Minnesota was the better team, and hats off to those guys.
Q: They don't make six threes a game, they make eleven. Were you focused on collapsing in or were they just making shots?
MACK: I wouldn't say collapsing in, but coming into the game we felt like their strength was in the paint. Oturu and Jordan Murphy are medal leaders. They make big shots, scoring around the basket and that was a big challenge for our team. Obviously Kalscheur shoots big, and for Jordan Murphy to make two in a game, hats off to terrific player. Good players rise to the occasion in those type of situations and he did that. That's why they're moving on. But tough thing when you know their identity is built around the paint and they make some shots like they did today. But they earned the victory and we weren't quite good enough.
RICHARD PITINO OPENING STATEMENT: Well, great win for our guys. I just thought we played really good defense when we needed to. We showed great toughness and grit down the stretch. Obviously they were really pressuring us and sending us to the free throw line. We hit some big free throws, but you can't undersell it. That's a terrific win for our guys. Louisville is a great team. That staff does a great job. Chris does a great job, so being proud is probably a bit of an understatement for these guys. It's a special win.
Q. Coach, obviously you gotta be proud of the shooting performance, but how proud are you of the defense performance as well?
PITINO: I thought the defense was great. Jordan Nwora, I thought we did a really good job on him. That's a tough offensive team. They put you in binds. I thought where we started to build the lead was we got stops. We got a little tired at the end, but for the most part when we needed to we got stops.
Q. Coach, Jordan's game is so consistent. I feel like you know what you're going to get out of him, but one of the keys is if Amir is on his game you guys are tough to beat. How early did you get a sense that he was really feeling it today?
PITINO: Amir has been pretty locked in over the last month. When he's good and understanding where his shots are coming from, he's terrific. He's playing forty minutes a game. He's very, very durable. He's playing great defense. He played great defense on Nwora. He was locked in early, you could tell. If you're not locked in now, there is probably a problem.
Q. Richard, they came into the game with a significant advantage as far as three-point shooting. You guys beat them at that time. Was there an emphasis, or did it just happen?
PITINO: I think it just happened. It wasn't anything that we necessarily saw. It's a confidence builder. Gabe is a great shooter. Murph chipping in with two. That's an addition, but we stuck with our offensive flow and I don't think it was anything necessarily that they did. We were just confident with open shots.
Q. What was your reaction to the crowd and how did that help you guys?
PITINO: The crowd was awesome! The crowd was absolutely awesome. When I meet people I try to explain to them about Minnesota and how much pride our fans have, not just for men's basketball but for the University. When I took the job everybody was saying, oh, you work at the U. The U? I just left Miami. It's special all across the board. That crowd carried us. It was a big-time performance from them and hopefully we see them in a couple days as well.
Q. Gabe's game, as I said before, looked like he didn't want to shoot that much early on and then he makes that first shot and it just sorta steamrolled from there?
PITINO: And he drove the ball a couple times in crucial moments got that "and one" knocked down free throws. He had eight rebounds. That's remarkable, and he's a terrific three-point shooter. He has a beautiful stroke. He's one of those guys, he deserves success. Doesn't matter what you do that guy doesn't take the day off. He sneaks into the gym. He's a throwback and he deserves success.
Q. Seems like you guys did a groat job of handling the ball screen action. Do you think that played a big roll in the team defensive success?
PITINO: That's important. They have great pick-and-rolls. They can shoot the ball well, so I thought from a scouting report standpoint the guys were locked in and did a very good job there.
Q. With three minutes left there was a three-minute review on the shot clock situation. I know you were asking okay wrap this up, wrap this up, with you guys in the point of advantage, I guess, how were you trying to make sure the guys stayed focused and locked in with that long of a stoppage at that point in the game?
PITINO: You know, just stay poised. That happens. We're used to that. Those reviews can happen from time to time, stay composed, give them the next play, what we're going to do if it's their ball, our ball, et cetera.
Q. When you consider Murphy's durability over his four year career is there any doubt in your mind he's going to be good to go for Saturday?
PITINO: Absolutely no doubt in my mind. He'll find a way even if we tell him he can't.
Q. I know you don't want to talk about Louisville, but are you going to get a nice gift out of your father for this? Are there any emotions you want to speak to?
PITINO: I'm truthful with it. I'm not being diplomatic. It was really about that. It's very hard to get to the tournament, especially in our league. We had five new players. We had some ups and downs. The focus was on preparing. It didn't matter who we played. I'm proud of our players. I'm proud of our University that they can be a part of this. They can come drive over to Des Moines, so it's not really anything extra. That's always been my mentality. I try not to get too high. I try not to get too low.
Like I said, I was not being diplomatic. I got respect for Chris Mack, his staff. They do a really good job. That was the focus. How can I help my team beat a really good team?
Copyright 2019 ASAP Sports.