LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After losing four players to professional basketball and four others to the transfer portal, the University of Kentucky men’s basketball program carried a serving of consternation with them on their trip to the GLOBL Jam tournament in Toronto, Canada this week.
A seven-point deficit against Germany in the first half of their opener Wednesday afternoon made it more difficult to relax.
But in the end, the Wildcats gave their fans and coaches plenty of reasons to exhale and look forward to the 2023-24 season.
John Calipari’s team dialed up the defensive pressure while defending the three-point line and increased the pace as UK rolled to an 81-73 win over Germany at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. UK led by as many as 16 points in the second half.
Scoring 16 points, guard D.J. Wagner was the most productive member of Calipari’s top-ranked freshman class. He also led UK with six assists and five turnovers.
But it was a pair of veterans that Calipari brought to the team in the last month who carried the Wildcats.
Guard Antonio Reeves, who considered a move to the NBA and put his name in the transfer portal, led Kentucky with 24 points. Reeves made half of his 16 field goal attempts, including three shots from distance.
Forward Tre Mitchell was a late add from West Virginia, where he played the last two seasons. Mitchell won’t be the rebounder or scoring force around the basket that Oscar Tshiebwe was for UK the last two seasons but he showed a more versatile game.
Mitchell stepped back to the perimeter to make 4 of 7 three-point shots while scoring 20 points. He also contributed six rebounds and three assists.
Those were the only three Kentucky players in double figures, but freshman Reed Sheppard played a solid floor game. Although he missed all four field goal attempts while going scoreless, Sheppard contributed six assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals.
Kentucky will play a more talented Team Canada at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.