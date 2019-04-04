LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University freshman Romeo Langford is reportedly ready to go pro.
ESPN says the New Albany native will declare for the 2019 NBA draft next week.
A spokesperson for Indiana University says the school has no knowledge that Langford has officially declared for the draft.
The New Albany High School graduate is currently in New York for scheduled surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb. He suffered the injury during a practice in late November.
Langford a second-team All-Big Ten selection made the all-freshman team, but the Hoosiers finished with a 19-16 overall record and missed the NCAA tournament. Indiana did win two games in the NIT before a loss to Wichita State.
This is developing story will be updated.
