LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Savannah DeMelo, who came to Racing Louisville through the NWSL Draft in 2022 and in a short time has become one of the top young players in the nation's top professional league, will be added to the U.S. World Cup roster, according to a report from Meg Linehan and Steph Yang of The Athletic.
The news comes on the heels of U.S. defender and captain Becky Sauerbrunn's reported absence from the roster as the result of a foot injury.
The report called DeMelo's addition to the roster "a surprise" due to her lack of an United States Women's National Team senior cap. But anyone who has watched the midfielder recently won't be caught much off-guard.
She was voted the NWSL's Player of the Month in May and is the leading scorer in its Challenge Cup. The Bellflower, Calif. native and USC alumna ranks eighth in the league in goals scored and sixth in assists.
DeMelo recently spoke about the possibility of being a late addition to the World Cup roster. She said she has had a lot of talks with family, friends and teammates about handling the pressure of performing while knowing she could be selected.
"I'm just focusing on this team and this city, and if that comes, then it's just the cherry on top," DeMelo said on June 8 when asked about a possible USWNT call-up for the World Cup. "I think I've grown a lot in the past year and a half since I've been here. But it's not my decision to say if it's enough or not.
"I do think I'm doing everything I can and I just want to keep learning. I think I still have another level to get to and I just want to reach that. Being here with this tea (Racing Louisville FC) is helping me."
After another goal in her last game, a 3-0 win over Houston in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Wednesday, Racing Louisville coach Kim Björkegren said of DeMelo: "We're talking about a player that scores or makes assists in every single game, that makes the difference in every single game. What more can you do? I mean, she's amazing right now. She's in that bubble and everything she does is just almost perfect."
An official roster announcement is expected to come next week.
