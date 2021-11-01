LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Conference USA losing nine members in the past two weeks, there's little reason for Western Kentucky University to stick around. And apparently, it won't.
Brett McMurphy, senior writer for The Action Network, cites sources saying that the Mid-American Conference is "likely" to add WKU and fellow C-USA member Middle Tennessee by the end of the week, pending a vote of league presidents.
WKU would step into a solid football conference that includes Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ball State, Toledo and others. WKU and Middle Tennessee would become the southernmost members in a league contained in Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.
In the past two weeks, six C-USA schools — Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA — left for the AAU and three more — Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss — left for the Sun Belt.
The source told McMurphy that the MAC's move to 14 teams would have to prove a solid financial decision but that the league was contemplating the move for the long-term, not the short-term.
“This isn’t a transformational move, but right now conference realignment boils down to ‘survive and advance,’” an industry source told McMurphy. “The MAC can’t make this move if all of its members are taking a haircut [receiving less media rights revenue than they do currently.”
This story will be updated.
