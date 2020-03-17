LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former University of Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater reportedly is finding a new home.
The 27-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback is close to agreeing to a 3-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth approximately $60 million.
Bridgewater’s stock rose last season when he filled in for an injured Drew Brees after Week 2, and led the Saints to a 5-0 record as a starter.
He’d received interest from New England, which now is losing the services of Tom Brady, and Chicago, but multiple sources say that talks heated up with Carolina in the past several days. The Panthers early Tuesday gave current quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.
At Carolina, Bridgewater joins an offense that includes running back Christian McCaffrey, who ran and received for more than 1,000 yards last season, and receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
Bridgewater also will reunite with Joe Brady, his offensive coordinator in New Orleans the past two seasons. Brady is now head coach of the Panthers.
