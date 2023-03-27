LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sahvir Wheeler, the Georgia transfer who became Kentucky's starting point guard in the 2022 season and lost the job, with the help of an injury, in February of this year, will look to play his final college season (via COVID eligibility) elsewhere, according to On3Sports and others.
Wheeler, a 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound point guard, was sidelined by an injury in February and missed the final 10 games of the regular season, but that was after giving way to freshman Cason Wallace.
Wheeler led the SEC in assists in both the 2021 and '22 seasons. But the end of this season was a bit of a mystery.
He missed Kentucky's Senior Night festivities, after an undisclosed medical procedure. At the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, he announced that he'd been practicing with the team and would be available to play, but did not play in Kentucky's tournament games there, which culminated in a second-round loss to Kansas State.
Wheeler averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 assists last season before going out. A year prior, he averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 assists per game. In his sophomore season at Georgia, he averaged 14 points and 7.4 assists per game.
He's not the last expected departure from the Wildcats. Calipari said after the Kansas State loss that he didn't expect any of the Kentucky seniors to return to the team.
