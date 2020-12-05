LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield is again being mentioned in connection with South Carolina's vacant head coaching job, this time with multiple reports that he interviewed with the school's athletic director in Bowling Green on Friday.
Satterfield said a couple of weeks ago that he had not interviewed for the job and was not pursuing other offers, but on Saturday the South Carolina 247sports website reported that Satterfield was interviewed in person by South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra responded to a text message asking about the report with this: "Nothing new on my end."
The site tracked what is believed to be Tanner's plane to Gainesville, Fla., where is is reported to have interviewed Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson before going to Bowling Green for the reported Satterfield interview.
Satterfield has not commented. A U of L spokesperson this morning said that the school has nothing new to report on the subject.
On Nov. 24, Satterfield said in a Tweet: "While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I have not pursued or sought out any offers. I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff. It's important that we continue the development of this program. We have an outstanding recruiting class coming in December and I'm excited for the future of our football team. L's Up!"
The Cardinals are preparing for their final game of the 2020 season, next Saturday against Wake Forest in Cardinal Stadium. Satterfield is not scheduled to speak with reporters until noon on Monday.
