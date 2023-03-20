LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years with Iona, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino will sign a six-year contract to become the head coach at St. John's, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Pete Thamel.
ESPN reported that Pitino informed his Iona players in a team meeting on Monday afternoon.
Pitino, 70, is one of two coaches to lead three programs to a Final Four and won national championships at Kentucky and Louisville. The Louisville title was vacated and Pitino was dismissed from his job there after news of the school's involvement in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal broke.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @SeamusCarey13, President of Iona. Thank you to @mglovs23, the AD and to all those people who touched our lives— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) March 20, 2023
But an NCAA independent accountability panel's decision last November to virtually clear Pitino of any culpability in that matter opened the door for bigger jobs, and bigger offers came.
ESPN reported that Pitino met with St. John's officials on Sunday and laid out his plans for the program, which doubtlessly included returning the program to its glory days under Northeast basketball icon Lou Carnesecca.
This story will be updated.
