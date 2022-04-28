LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is recovering from a grueling stretch that saw the team travel to San Diego, return home for a 9-8 penalty kick victory in the U.S. Open Cup over former coach John Hackworth’s St. Louis City FC’s squad and then take a bus ride to Charleston on Thursday for a Saturday match, which they fought to a draw.
They then jumped right back on the bus back to Louisville after the game.
“Our schedule to start the season has been extremely difficult with travel, going cross country, taking a bus to Charleston, hitting a lot of traffic," head coach Danny Cruz said. "We were on it for 12-and-a-half hours. That’s a long time after 120 minutes on a mid-week game. I came away even more impressed with the group.”
Cruz is impressed with a team-record 10-game unbeaten streak his squad is riding heading into a showdown at Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity (5-3-0) is tops in the USL’s Eastern Conference and set to host second place Pittsburgh (5-1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s huge," Louisville City midfielder Corben Bone said. "Our stadium is amazing. Probably is one of the best, if not best, in the league. So anytime a home game comes around, you always look forward to it. With the fans and everything and the momentum we’ve had and now to be at home to face an opponent like Pittsburgh, it’s an advantage, I think, for us."
Saturday’s game will be televised live on WBKI and streaming live on the WDRB Now app.
