ATHENS, Greece (WDRB and AP) — Rick Pitino has agreed to coach the Greek national basketball team and lead the country's effort to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Greek basketball federation said Friday that Pitino will be officially presented Monday, when details of his agreement will be announced.
"Really honored to be coaching the Greek National team," Pitino wrote on Twitter. "Have a lot of work and preparation ahead but I'm looking forward to the challenge."
The 67-year-old American began coaching Panathinaikos Athens in 2018 after he left U of L. The Cardinals had been involved in a corruption scandal that was revealed by the FBI in 2017.
Just last month, after nearly two years of legal posturing, the university and Pitino settled the lawsuits he had filed against the school. U of L amended his personnel file to say he resigned — rather than was fired — and in return, the institution will not have to pay the former coach any money.
Pitino last season guided Panathinaikos to victory in the country's cup competition before returning to the U.S. He remains popular among Greek fans despite his outspoken criticism of smoking and rowdy behavior by spectators at games.
NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo both play for Greece and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Greeks narrowly missed out on reaching the quarterfinals at the World Cup in China in September.
Pitino spent much of his career jumping between the college ranks and the NBA, coaching the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks as well as Louisville, Kentucky, Providence and Boston University.
Related Stories:
- CRAWFORD | Louisville will pay Pitino no money in legal settlement
- Rick Pitino seeks nearly $40 million in lawsuit against University of Louisville
- University of Louisville athletic board unanimously votes to fire Rick Pitino
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and AP. All Rights Reserved.