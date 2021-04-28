LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Sadler has been training and winning races for over four decades out of his Southern California base. He has over 2,600 victories and counting including a Breeders' Cup Classic.
No Derby wins, but a big chance this year with Rock Your World.
Sadler took an unusual tactic in guiding the colt to the Kentucky Derby. The second choice in the morning line at 5-1 is unbeaten in three career races with the first two on grass.
"He has a high cruising speed and he can carry it over a classic distance," said Sadler. "We took a little different road than everybody else but it was actually by design and it just happened to work."
Like a lot of trainers this time of year, Sadler has to train his owners not to get too excited too early.
"Our heads are still spinning from it," said co-owner Stephanie Hronis. "It's our first Derby and to have a real contender, it's really exciting and the chance of a lifetime."
Rock Your World flashed his considerable talent in that lone start on dirt, winning the Santa Anita Derby a month ago in front-running style.
"John and I were yelling so much as he came around that final turn," said Hronis. "We just knew he was going to make it. He was going to make it and he just kept going. It was a beautiful ride."
When asked if she had considered what it might feel like if Rock Your World was in that position coming for home this Saturday, Hronis didn't hesitate.
"Well I hope they have medics close by because I might pass out," she said.
"You know so much can happen," said Sadler. "With a twenty horse field, you're going to need a good bit of luck for everything to go really well because this is the only time they'll be in a field this big. Hopefully we have some good fortune along the way and I want everybody to enjoy the week and have fun and not stress themselves out too soon."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.