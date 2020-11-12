LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a two-and-a-half week wait spent mostly in quarantine, Sacred Heart rallied for two late goals to edge Christian Academy of Louisville, 2-1, and claim its second state field hockey title in three years Thursday night at CAL.
The original state final was scheduled for Oct. 26, but a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the Valkyries' semifinal opponent forced a postponement just hours before the game was to be played.
While Christian Academy held in-person practices during the weeks leading up to the rescheduled championship, Sacred Heart had to quarantine for 14 days, and held only virtual practices until Nov. 8.
The Centurians took a 1-0 lead on a goal midway through the second quarter from senior standout Claudia Thomas.
Sacred Heart kept the pressure on and got the equalizer midway through the fourth quarter on a tip-in goal by senior Riley Hill.
The game went to a seven-on-seven overtime, and SHA converted a goal off a penalty corner. Senior Kennedy Vinson carried the ball to her right just inside the circle and then sent it toward the left corner of the goal. Fellow senior Olivia Mayer was there to redirect the ball in, and the celebration was on.
Thursday's state championship was the fourth meeting between the schools this season. Sacred Heart (16-4) won the last two after CAL (16-2) won the first two in September.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.