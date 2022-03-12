LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and led by double digits most of the way for a 64-46 triumph over Bullitt East to claim the girls Sweet Sixteen title at Rupp Arena in Lexington Saturday night.
It's the second consecutive title for the Valkyries and their sixth overall, tops all-time in Kentucky girls basketball.
Sophomore Reagan Bender led the scoring with 16 points. Senior Josie Gilvin filled the box score as usual with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Freshman Zakiyah Johnson added 12 points, hitting 7-of-8 free throws and reserve Sophomore Angelina Pelayo scored all ten of her points in the first half.
The Valkyries finished the season 36-3 and beat the Lady Chargers for the third time this season in four meetings.
Bullitt East (33-5) was led by senior Gracie Merkle with 24 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Jada Hughes added 11 points.
The Lady Chargers made a push in the third quarter, getting within nine at 44-35 on the three-point play from Merkle. But SHA scored the final six points of the third quarter and closed things out mostly from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
