LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky basketball team's roster got a big boost Wednesday night.
Transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin were both granted NCAA waivers and are immediately eligible to play for the Wildcats.
Sarr's addition gives UK an elite big man in the middle as well as some college experience. The 7-footer played three seasons at Wake Forest and broke out in 2019, averaging 13.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.
"I want to start by thanking the NCAA, the SEC and Kentucky for this opportunity," Sarr said in a news release from UK. "I am excited to finish my college career in front of the Big Blue Nation and chase No. 9 with my team."
Toppin is a 6-foot, 8-inch forward who transferred from Rhode Island after just one season. Toppin, whose older brother Obi was the consensus national player of the year last season at Dayton, scored in double figures five times in his freshman season at Rhode Island.
"This is a big day for me, and I want to thank the NCAA and my Kentucky family for their help in this process," said Toppin, who transferred to UK in April. "I can’t wait to get on the court with this group of guys and play in front of our fans."
"I’m excited for Olivier and Jacob," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in a news release from the school. "Both have worked really hard and deserve this opportunity. They were both hopping and skipping out of my office after getting the news because they’ve been waiting on this day. I want to thank the NCAA and the SEC for considering the unique circumstances surrounding this season and we appreciate them working with us throughout this process."