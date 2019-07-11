LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the most anticipated meeting in the rivalry in several years, the University of Louisville will visit Rupp Arena to face the University of Kentucky on Dec. 28.
The game will be televised by CBS. A tipoff time has not been set.
Both teams expect to be ranked among the top 10 nationally in the preseason.
Kentucky returns some key players, notably guards Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickly and big men Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery.
Louisville returns leading scorer Jordan Nwora, center Steven Enoch and forward Dwayne Sutton and brings in an anticipated recruiting class.
ESPN ranks Kentucky's recruiting class No. 3 nationally, and Louisville's ranks No. 9.
Last season, in the first meeting between the teams since Chris Mack took over as coach, Kentucky opened an early double-digit lead and cruised to a 71-58 victory. Tyler Herro led Kentucky with 24 points, but players who accounted for 56 of the Wildcats' points in that game have moved on.
Louisville, meanwhile, hasn't beaten Kentucky in Rupp Arena since Jan. 2, 2010. Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings and 10 of the past 12.
