LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville football coach Howard Schnellenberger often talked about heart. On Friday, the American Heart Association (AHA) named him the recipient of its Paul "Bear" Bryant Award for lifetime accomplishments on and off the field. Schnellenberger will be presented the award at a ceremony in Houston on Jan. 13, 2021.
Schnellenberger joins a roster of fellow coaching greats, including Bill Snyder (2020), Frank Beamer (2019) and Steve Spurrier (2018), who have received the lifetime achievement honor.
The award provides an opportunity for the AHA to shine a spotlight on heart disease and stroke. Since the adoption of the name, the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards have raised millions of dollars for the American Heart Association, funding research, education and advocacy efforts, and saving lives.
“I am truly honored to receive the Paul ’Bear’ Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award,” Schellenberger said in a news release. “It is an even greater honor to be placed with past honorees, most who have been friends and colleagues at one time or another. I am reflecting on the five years I was with Coach Bryant at Alabama and the three national championships. Coach Bryant was always a mentor and friend, and one of my favorite memories is being tasked by Coach Bryant to recruit Joe Namath to become the quarterback. I take pride that Coach Bryant asked me to go to Beaver Falls, and the rest is history. We look forward to celebrating this Lifetime Achievement Award with everyone.”
Snyder, the longtime Kansas State coach who accepted the award last year, said, "Howard Schnellenberger, as we all know, is one of the most successful coaches in college football history. He is also one of the most committed, strong, disciplined, consistent, and responsible leaders of young men in our profession; and as such, although demanding, a very caring individual. Congratulations, Howard. I am so very proud of you and your wife, Beverlee. I can assure you that the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award is as meaningful as any award one could achieve in our profession. The awards dinner and ceremony will leave a lifetime lasting memory."
Schnellenberer was perhaps the greatest builder of programs in the game. He built a national championship program at Miami, took Louisville football from near extinction to the Fiesta Bowl and built a program at Florida Atlantic from the ground up. He finished his historic coaching career with a collegiate record of 158-151-3.
