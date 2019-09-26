LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 5 of the high school football season.
With 81% of the vote, the Week 5 title belongs to Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, who fought through a scrum of Silver Creek defenders and broke free for a 61-yard touchdown.
The touchdown was the Warriors' only score in their 46-7 loss to the Dragons.
Beswick joins Trinity's Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
