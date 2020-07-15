LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season tickets for Louisville's National Women's Soccer League franchise are now on sale.
According to a news release, Racing Louisville FC is now accepting initial payments toward season tickets for the club's first campaign.
Fans are invited to make a down payment of $50 per seat to reserve their place in line to select the best locations for 2021, when the team begins playing inside Lynn Family Stadium.
If interested, CLICK HERE, or call 502-568-2489.
"We've been overwhelmed with response to last week's rollout of our crest and colors," said James O'Connor, the club's executive vice president of development, in a statement. "Since then, we've surpassed 1,000 seasonal ticket members, and I encourage all who are interested to get their initial payments in before the stadium's most in-demand seats are taken."
Racing Louisville FC is expected to name its head coach in about a month. Player signings are likely to follow from events such as the expansion and collegiate drafts.
Season ticket members with Louisville City FC are currently going through a first right of refusal process toward claiming their seats for Racing Louisville FC games.
Racing Louisville FC is scheduled to hold an open house at Lynn Family Stadium on July 26, where new season ticket members will have the opportunity to examine and select their 2021 locations. The NWSL Challenge Cup's championship game will be shown on the stadium video board beginning at 12:30 p.m.
An opportunity to RSVP to the open house is expected to be announced early next week.
