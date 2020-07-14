LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)- The South Eastern Conference announced on Tuesday that competition for volleyball, soccer, and cross country is postponed through at least August 31st.
The delay impacts all exhibition and non-conference games.
Schools will be allowed to reschedule the non-conference games if they desire.
The conference made the decision to postpone the start of these fall seasons to allow more time to prepare for the safe return to compeititon.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.