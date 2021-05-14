LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's golf team begins play Monday in the NCAA Noblesville Regional in Indiana, and just getting to this point will not satisfy the veteran group.
Expectations have been high with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances entering the season, five seniors, three in their fifth years and the top three career scoring averages in school history. They've now made it three-straight NCAA Tournaments but still feel like there's a lot to prove.
"We know each other well. We're good friends," senior Matthias Schmid said. "We haven't played up to our standards so far this season, but there's still time, and we want to turn it around this regional."
"We're very under the radar," first-year head coach Ryan Blagg said. "We're a very good team that hasn't performed yet. I think part of that is not having a fall and only playing a spring schedule. So we had a hard time getting our feet under us. But we're a very talented team. I fully expect us to go up there and play well, and if we do, we'll compete for the golf tournament and try to win it and have no problem making it out to nationals."
"I think it's been a test of patience all year waiting for our moment to happen," senior John Murphy added. "But I think we all know how good we can be and how good we are. So I think we're all excited to prove that on a national stage and to showcase our talents more so than we have been over the last few months. So yeah, I think we're all pretty excited to get to Indiana and try to prove a lot of people wrong."
A year ago, Murphy was back in his native Ireland after much of the spring season and the NCAA Tournament had been canceled. He was debating about whether to turn pro or come back for a fifth season at U of L. He decided to come back and is glad he did. One more tournament chance with his teammates and a chance a couple of weeks ago to compete in one of the nation's top amateur events, the Walker Cup, where he went 2-1 for the Great Britain and Ireland team against the United States.
"It was more than what I thought, to be honest," said Murphy, a native of Kinsale, Ireland. "It was a lot of fun just to be able to compete as a team, and especially we all got on so well there together. It was such an enjoyable week to be able to share that with other people that I was already pretty close with. So yeah, certainly something that I'll cherish forever."
Both Murphy and Schmid intend to turn pro this summer but not before trying to make one more splash as Cardinals over the next couple of weeks.
Louisville is the fifth seed in Noblesville, and the top-five teams advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 28 to June 2.
