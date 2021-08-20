LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As high schools around Kentucky kick off the football season Friday, some of the teams will have to wait for their season to begin.
In Louisville, Southern, Moore and Pleasure Ridge Park high schools all have their football teams in quarantine.
"We're conducting our protocols the way we're supposed to so we can quickly identify who may need to quarantine and who may need to be isolated and make those adjustments and make that known so we can keep everyone as safe as possible," Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy.
Bullitt Central had to cancel its matchup with Warren Central due to the opponent's COVID-19 exposure.
As a result, these area games were canceled:
- PRP at Valley
- Seneca at Moore
- Southern at Doss
- Bullitt Central at Warren Central
"It's something we thought we had maybe put past us, but the first game of the season, it's kind of already reared its head," Bullitt Central Athletic Director Jason Wells said..
However, some teams were still able to find games to play.
Bullitt Central will now host Waggener, because Waggener's opponent was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19. The referees crew from the Seneca vs. Moore game will now officiate the matchup at Bullitt Central.
It was a blessing to find a last minute game, Wells said.
"Man, I'm telling you, we're stoked," he said.
Several other schools have been able to find last minute games as well. However, due to a rule change this year, if a team has to forfeit because of COVID-19, it will count as a loss.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.