LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With two players reportedly leaving via the NCAA transfer portal and a defensive and special teams leader heading for the NFL Draft, the University of Louisville football program appears to be saying some goodbyes even as officials wait to see if it will have a bowl option.
Jawon "Puma" Pass, who stepped into the shoes of Heisman winner Lamar Jackson, has decided to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere, according to a report from 247sports.com. The senior QB started 18 games for the Cardinals and threw for 2,528 yards and 14 touchdowns in an injury-plagued career.
The report said Pass will leave as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play his final season immediately. Pass missed most of 2019 with a groin injury after making nine starts in 2018.
Rodjay Burns, a starting outside linebacker who was No. 2 on the team with 58 tackles in 2020, announced via his Twitter account Monday afternoon that he'll head to the NFL Draft. Burns was a standout for Trinity High School's 2014 state championship team and signed with Ohio State, where he played in 7 games and returned an interception for a touchdown before returning home to Louisville.
Burns also returned punts for the Cardinals. He thanked the coaching staff and fans in his social media post, saying, "I have gained and experienced so much at this university, and forever will be grateful to call U of L my home."
Thank You University of Louisville ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tLYiR92uRf— Rodjay Burns (@Roddyb_10) December 14, 2020
Anthony Johnson, a cornerback whose playing time diminished in 2020 with the emergence of Kei'Trel Clark and Marlon Character, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on social media Monday morning.
Johnson played in eight games this past season and logged five pass break-ups. He played in all 13 games and started three a season ago after starting a pair of games as a freshman.
God plan 🙏🏾 #ShramFree pic.twitter.com/haIImjEbvi— Agent 27🕵🏾 (@aj_ballout) December 14, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.