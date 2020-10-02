LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While both Shawnee and Jackson County Football were looking for their first win of the 2020 season, Friday night's game didn't have a lot to do with the final score.
"We're here with you, standing with you," Jackson County head coach John Hallock told the teams before the game. "That's why we're playing tonight. We needed a game. You needed a game. We drove 143 miles."
Hallock gave his heartfelt speech to remind the players why they were here.
"I saw it as a great opportunity to come in to Louisville, to show support, to be from a community that's completely different from this community, and come in to say, 'At the end of the day, we're all humans,'" Hallock said. "We're trying to elevate the human race. We're trying to elevate people."
Hallock was the reason either team had a game to play this week. The head coach reached out to Shawnee after learning that the Golden Eagles were having trouble scheduling games with other teams over their concerns about the safety of the Louisville and the high school.
"We have two head coaches, in me and Coach Hallock, that believe in bringing communities together, to bridge the gap, to show another community the stereotypes you hear about our neighborhood are not true," Shawnee head coach Jalen Harrington said.
Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker was at the game and spoke to the two teams afterward.
"I grew up on 35th and Market," Booker said. "My mom's house is right around the corner. Y'all my team. Y'all represented for us today. Listen, this is huge. Everything that's going on in our city, our country, y'all putting us on y'all's shoulders right now. We won because you showed up tonight."
Jackson County improves to 1-1 on the season. Shawnee has five regular season games left on its schedule and hopes to play all of them despite having been met with some hesitation from visiting teams.
