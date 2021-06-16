LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for Bob Baffert, Zedan Racing and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission have informed Franklin Circuit Court that they are at an impasse on negotiating a testing procedure for a remaining postrace urine specimen from Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and have asked Judge Thomas Wingate for an order on how to proceed.
Attorneys for Baffert and Amr Zedan, Medina Spirit's owner, asked the court to authorize them to test the remaining urine sample for three substances that they say would prove the betamethasone in the colt's system came from a topical ointment, not an injection.
The KHRC says it agreed to hand over a portion of the remaining sample, but not the whole thing.
After hearing arguments last week, Wingate ruled that Medina Spirit's connections would be permitted to conduct the additional tests, and told parties to work out the details and the amount of urine that would be turned over for testing by Wednesday of this week, or he would issue an order.
In reports filed to the court, both sides indicated that those negotiations have fallen apart. E-mails between the attorneys back up that assertion.
One communication from Clark Brewster, representing Zedan, to KHRC attorney Jennifer Wolsing, says, "Previously you refused to send the urine to the split laboratory for split analysis, referencing it as not relevant to the confirmation process. Now, you're acting as if it is enriched uranium."
In a response to the court, Wolsing said that a request not only to test the split urine sample but an original sample that the plaintiffs have said is contaminated "moves the goalposts."
The parties are also split on how to get the sample from a KHRC freezer to the lab. Attorneys for Baffert and Zedan have proposed a private plane, at their expense, with representatives of both parties accompanying. The KHRC has proposed commercial air or delivery by car.
Whether urinalysis will reveal the presence of the additional substances the plaintiffs are looking for, or whether that will even be relevant to the racing commission as it considers whether to disqualify Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win after a banned raceday substance was found in his bloodwork remains to be seen.
An order from Wingate on how the testing is to be conducted is expected as early as Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.