SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- For the Silver Creek High School girls basketball team, it has been the type of season that coaches and players never want to end.
"If we mess up and can win this thing, it's still gonna be a sad day, because we can't come into practice Monday and be with this group," Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen said. "It ends, you know? It ends."
Silver Creek's 24-3 record, first-ever regional and semi-state wins and first trip to the state final had its genesis in a last-second defeat in the sectionals last season to Salem.
"Getting beat like that and suffering like that together, that brings you closer together," Schoen said. "I do believe that. Shared suffering brings you closer together than all these accolades and successes."
"It hit us hard, because we were hoping to do it two years in a row, and we were not able to," senior guard Jaclyn Eml addedy.
Silver Creek brought everybody back from that sectional finalist. There were no seniors on last year's team. And to that veteran group they added Marissa Gasaway, a senior transfer from Eastern High School. Saying she had lost her love for the game, Gasaway wasn't even sure she wanted to play basketball at her new school.
"I talked with my mom, and she was like, 'It's your last year. You might as well just do it,'" Gasaway said. "So I did it."
She and her teammates are very glad she decided to play. Gasaway was an instant force inside. She leads the Dragons in rebounding and is third on the team in scoring. She also said a great group of teammates and coaches made her transition easy.
Schoen said she's been great to coach, calling her a huge asset who makes the team a lot better. He and the other coaches and players could see it from the first practice.
The girls will try to join the Silver Creek boys team in raising a state championship trophy. The boys won the first state crown of any sort for the school in 2019. They are also ranked No. 1 in the state 3A Poll entering the postseason this year.
The girls meet South Bend Washington Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
"It will mean a lot, because it's never been done before," Emly said. "We'd be making history. We made it there. We might as well win."
