SEYMOUR, In (WDRB)- Silver Creek beat Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 73-69 in a 3A semi-state game on Saturday afternoon at Seymour High School.
The win puts the Dragons in to the state championship game for the first time in program history. Silver Creek will take on Culver Academy on Saturday in Indianapolis in the state title game.
Kooper Jacobi scored 20 points and Trey Kaufman added 17 for the Dragons who overcame 10 made threes by Crispus Attucks in the second half.
"It was a hopeless feeling when they were shooting those un-guardable shots," said Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman. "We knew eventually they would start to miss them. We talked about keep making them shoot those shots but lets get the rebounds."
The Dragons are 24-3 and can make even more history with one more victory. The team is relishing its first trip to the the title game.
"It's everything. Before the game I had people I have never even heard of calling me and telling me good luck," said Kaufman. "Just to do it for my family, and all these people in the stands, generations and generations haven't been able to do it and I am glad we could do it."
