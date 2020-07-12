LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the Silver Creek High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Dave Papenhaus told WDRB News on Sunday.
The student-athlete who tested positive was exposed to the respiratory disease through a family member who works in a hospital, Papenhaus said. Both the player and their family member are asymptomatic, according to the coach.
The team has canceled its practice Monday, July 13, so members of the Clark County Health Department can conduct contact tracing, according to a post on the Silver Creek Dragons Football Touchdown Club Facebook page. Practice will resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the post says.
The team has been going through non-contact training — mostly conditioning and learning plays — without equipment in groups of 12 student-athletes, Papenhaus said. Players who were in the training group with the individual who tested positive have been contacted about the infection and "will be quarantined for 14 days, unless they are tested and produce a negative result," according to a post on the Touchdown Club's Facebook page. Players who test negative will be asked to quarantine for 72 hours before returning to practice, the post says.
Members of other training groups may continue to practice as scheduled Tuesday.
Papenhaus said his Silver Creek players and coaching staff have been doing an "awesome" job in following health guidelines established by the Indiana High School Athletic Association. The coach said he believes all guidelines have been followed during practices and hopes that the infection will be an "isolated incident."
"If we wanna play a football season, this is what we'll have to do," Papenhaus told WDRB News on Sunday.
