SELLERSBURG, In. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek boys basketball coach Brandon Hoffman had joked with team manager Justin Rouster over the years that he was going to get him in a game at some point.
He followed through on that Tuesday night as Silver Creek celebrated senior night against Salem.
Hoffman could never have predicted just how well it would go.
"I probably coached 150 games in that gym and that was as wild as I've seen it," said Hoffmann. "Like every adult and every student and even the Salem fans were great. It was just a magical moment. It couldn't have been scripted any better. It worked out phenomenal."
Rouster started the game and was given a path to the basket where he made a layup. He got a great ovation and that was likely that.
Except it wasn't.
With Silver Creek well in front late in the game that ended in a 110-35 victory, Hoffmann asked Rouster if he wanted to get back in for the last 90 seconds or so — Rouster said sure.
With everybody in the gym on their feet, he then proceeded to make back-to-back threes, the fans exploded and Rouster was surrounded by his teammates and other students and then lifted onto the shoulders of his teammates.
Three shots, three makes, one unforgettable evening.
"The first three I made, I just pulled up to the volleyball line and banked if off the glass," said Rouster. "And then with the second one, I was just trying to encourage one of my players to dunk the ball and they were like 'no, we want you to shoot the ball' and I was like 'screw it, I'm shooting it' and it went in."
"I think he was trying to run an offense. I don't know what he was trying to do," said Hoffmann with a laugh. "But the whole gym wanted him to shoot. They lured him back into it and of course he made it."
So Rouster is 3-for-3 all-time from the field.
"Yea, I'm the all-time Silver Creek field goal and three-point percentage (leader)," said Rouster.
"It felt amazing because like I haven't played in a basketball game since I was in the sixth grade and being a manager for four years and watching guys while I'm on the sidelines, it feels so awesome that I get to be out there having fun as well."
"It's a big deal now because of what he did," said Hoffmann. "But he's been a big deal for us his whole career. Four years being a manager for football, basketball and baseball. I don't think people realize how much time that is. You're giving up three hours of your day and it's a lot a work, a lot of work behind the scenes. I mean, I sure am going to miss him when he's gone and he deserved to have a great moment like that."
When asked if there was anything that could top last night, Rouster said he'll have to wait and see what happens on senior day for the baseball team.
I think Tuesday may be hard to top.
