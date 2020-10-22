LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School went about six decades without football before starting it up again with its first full varsity season in 2011. They went 0-10 that season but have steadily built things up under four different head coaches, culminating in a 9-0 regular season this year.
It has been a tribute to the entire area.
Dave Rooney is one of several coaches who have been a part of the rise. He's back this year as a varsity coach after helping in those first couple of season.
"The community, the school, the kids, the coaches, total support here at Silver Creek," Rooney said. "And it's amazing to come back and see the growth of the program."
Tony Garrett has been an assistant for all 10 years.
"I've been around these kids since '11, watching them grow and develop through youth league and middle school, high school," Garrett said. "To see the joy on their faces as they realized they were getting better, it's been very satisfying."
Chris Rountree has been a varsity assistant since 2013 but has worked with the middle school and youth league teams since 2010.
"I knew four years ago that this was going to be our best season," Rountree said. "The players, the dedication, the work ethic. When you're drawing kids in earlier, and they're getting that coaching and training from Kindergarten up, it makes a big difference."
Silver Creek is not only unbeaten — they have barely been tested. The closest win was two touchdowns, and the average margin of victory is 37 points. They will get a test Friday night when they host traditional 4A power East Central, the team that beat them in the sectionals in two of the last three seasons.
"When I got the job, that's the kind of a program I wanted to model this after," second-year head coach Dave Papenhaus said. "I think they're definitely the standard-bearer. I'm excited to see as a measuring stick game where we're at."
It's a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Silver Creek.
