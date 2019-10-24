(FOX NEWS) -- Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles threw the first pitch during Game 2 at the World Series in Houston on Wednesday, and it was a pitch to remember.
Fox News reports the decorated 22-year-old gymnast brought a unique and literal spin to her throw for the Astros. Biles, who has earned a record number 25 gymnastics world championship titles, executed an all-star worthy flip and twist before her ceremonial first pitch.
Okay @Simone_Biles. #Astros pic.twitter.com/YpwI3qj8TY— patrick (@PatDStat) October 24, 2019
Biles is also a hometown resident, as she grew up in Spring, Texas, which is a northern suburb of Houston.
She had previously thrown the first pitch for the Astros during a game in 2016, where she also incorporated her gymnastic skills.
Biles broke the all-time record at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany, last week when she secured her 25th medal at the event, beating the record for most world medals by men or women, previously set by Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. FOX News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.