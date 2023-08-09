Jeff Brohm

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm shouts to his team during a spring football practice session.

 ERIC CRAWFORD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football is now offering fans single-game tickets for this season.

The Cardinals play seven home games at L&N Stadium under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville hosts Murray State, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponents Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Boston College, along with non-conference foes Notre Dame and Kentucky.

Louisville home games 
Opponent Date Time 
Murray State Sept. 7 7:30 p.m. 
Boston College Sept. 23 TBA 
Notre Dame Oct. 7 TBA 
Duke Oct. 28 TBA 
Virginia Tech Nov. 4 TBA 
Virginia Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. 
Kentucky Nov. 25 TBA 

According to a news release, there are still a limited number of single-game tickets for Louisville's second home game ever against Notre Dame, scheduled for Oct. 7. 

Fans purchasing single-game tickets can also buy parking passes. The ticket office is also offering three-game packages as well.

Season tickets are still available for as low as $140.

To purchase single-game tickets, click here. To purchase season tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags