LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football is now offering fans single-game tickets for this season.
The Cardinals play seven home games at L&N Stadium under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville hosts Murray State, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponents Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Boston College, along with non-conference foes Notre Dame and Kentucky.
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Murray State
|Sept. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston College
|Sept. 23
|TBA
|Notre Dame
|Oct. 7
|TBA
|Duke
|Oct. 28
|TBA
|Virginia Tech
|Nov. 4
|TBA
|Virginia
|Nov. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Kentucky
|Nov. 25
|TBA
According to a news release, there are still a limited number of single-game tickets for Louisville's second home game ever against Notre Dame, scheduled for Oct. 7.
Fans purchasing single-game tickets can also buy parking passes. The ticket office is also offering three-game packages as well.
Season tickets are still available for as low as $140.
To purchase single-game tickets. To purchase season tickets.
