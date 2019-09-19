LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six athletes are scheduled to be inducted into the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame in October.
The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 in the Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium, and the inductees will also be recognized at the homecoming football game against Virginia on Oct. 26.
Here's a list of people who will be recognized:
Francisco Garcia. Top scorer on the Cards' 2005 NCAA Final Four team who scored 1,413 points in three seasons. He was twice honored on the All-Conference USA team (2003-04, 2004-05) and was the C-USA Freshman of the year in 2002-03. Garcia was the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft and played 10 years in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets, scoring over 4,000 career points.
Wesley Korir. An All-America distance runner who holds multiple UofL records and finished third in the 5000-meter event at the 2007 NCAA Outdoor Championship. He holds school records in the outdoor 1500m, 3000m, and 5000m and the indoor 5000m, and has earned multiple All-American honors. After college, Korir competed in marathons, winning the open division of the 2008 Chicago Marathon. He won his next marathon, the 2009 Los Angeles Marathon.
Cindy LaCrosse. UofL's first All-American in women's golf, she earned the highest finish for a Cardinal in the NCAA Championship. As a sophomore, she won the BIG EAST Championship and set a BIG EAST Championship Record. As a second team All-American in her final season in 2009, she finished tied for 11th at the 2009 NCAA Championship, the highest finish by a Cardinal ever, and was named the 2009 BIG EAST Player of the Year.
Angel McCoughtry. The Cardinals' career leader in scoring, rebounding and steals, she led UofL to its first NCAA title game in 2009. Her point total ranks in the top 30 all-time in NCAA Division I history. She was named the 2007 BIG EAST Player of the Year and the 2009 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year. McCoughtry was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream.
Eric Wood. A four-year starter at center on the Cardinals' offensive line and nine-year NFL veteran with 120 career starts. Wood earned freshman All-America honors his first season in 2005, and was twice named a first-team All-Big East selection (2007, 2008). He was a first round NFL draft selection in 2009 by the Buffalo Bills, where he started 120 career games and played his entire nine-year NFL career.
Lacy Wood. UofL's first softball All-American who helped the Cardinals to three NCAA regional appearances. A catcher who hails from Louisville, she earned third team All-America honors in her senior season, and led the team with a .382 batting average, nine home runs and 51 RBI. She owns the school’s career record for grand slams (four).
The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow. Tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of 10. Tickets are available online through "My Cardinal Account" or by clicking here.
Questions? Email ronee@gocards.com or call 502-852-2015.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.