LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC couldn't come away with a road victory, ending with a 1-1 draw against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday.
After early goals by both teams, LouCity (14-5-6) couldn't create a result despite controlling 68% of second half possession. LouCity outshot Memphis 15-7, and had twice as many shots on goal as the hosts.
"We started the game really poorly doing the opposite of what we spoke about all week, so I'm really frustrated by that," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said.
Memphis struck first as Kyle Murphy scored in the second minute, his 15th goal of the season. It was the second-fastest goal scored on LouCity in team history.
LouCity answered when Cameron Lancaster scored in the seventh minute to tie the match.
Lancaster, who's tied for third in scoring in the USL, headed in a pass from Jonathan Gomez. Lancaster was just outside of the box for the equalizer.
Love this from you, @CameronPL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FtTL5Sqyi2— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) September 26, 2021
"I'll tell you I was aiming for Cam, but I wasn't necessarily thinking he would head it from there," Gomez said. "That's a spectacular, world-class finish for him."
LouCity had several chances late in the match, but couldn't put together a final piece.
The draw brings LouCity's magic number to clinch a playoff spot to six with seven games left on the schedule.
LouCity completes its five-match road trip against Atlanta United 2 on Sept. 29.
"I'm looking for a good response Wednesday, and I'll know that we'll have it," Cruz said. "There's no doubt about that, but certainly a bad taste in my mouth after tonight."
