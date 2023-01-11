LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Better effort. Better execution. Same result. The University of Louisville basketball team went toe-to-toe with ACC leader Clemson on the road Wednesday night.
The Cardinals got off to a good start and led 16-7 early. But Clemson went on a 16-2 run midway through the half and led by 12 at halftime. Louisville stayed in contact the whole second half, and trailed by only 6 after a J.J. Traynor layup with 1:12 left, but the Cards did not score again in falling to their sixth straight loss, 83-70.
Louisville is now 2-15 on the season and 0-6 in the ACC. Clemson stayed unbeaten at 6-0 in the ACC and improved to 14-3 overall.
The Cardinals were decent offensively, shooting 44 percent in the second half and making 9 of 20 three-point shots. But they couldn’t do much defensively against the Tigers, who shot 52 percent for the game.
Clemson outscored Louisville 18-9 off turnovers.
Freshman Mike James continued his solid play, leading the Cardinals with 17 points, though he made just 4 of 10 shots from the field. He also went 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and grabbed 5 rebounds. The Cardinals also got 12 points (on 4 of 16 shooting) from El Ellis and 10 points and 6 rebounds from Sydney Curry.
Clemson was led by senior forward Hunter Tyson, who finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cardinals return home to face defending national champion North Carolina on Saturday at 2 p.m.
