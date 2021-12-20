LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Garrett Mitchell wanted to do something to help those suffering after the tornadoes hit Kentucky.
"The more I started learning about it, reading about it, it just broke my heart," said Mitchell.
Mitchell is the radio voice of Dorman High School and Woodruff High School, both near Spartanburg, South Carolina. He knew that Dorman was coming to Fairdale to play in the King of the Bluegrass basketball tournament the following week. He went to the athletic directors at both schools and suggested a toy drive at the two remaining games each had that week.
"It just worked so well," said Mitchell. "Dorman was able to bring their donations up on the bus with them and then of course I started making the trips in my car and started bringing the Woodruff portion of the donations with me."
And the Woodruff portions needed two trips.
How about this schedule?
Mitchell called a game at Woodruff on Friday night, loaded up his car for the seven-hour trip to Fairdale Saturday morning, unloaded those toys, called Dorman's opening round win in the afternoon and then drove back to South Carolina that night.
He got home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, then got up about five hours later, loaded up his car again with toys and drove back to Fairdale in time to call Dorman's quarterfinal win and deliver the rest of the toys.
"Well it was just so heartwarming that I could hardly tell the story first without getting tears in my eyes," said Fairdale legend and tournament director for the King of the Bluegrass for 40 years, Lloyd Gardner. "It's very emotional right now. What Dorman as a high school from out of state has done is very touching and with the thousand dollars of gift certificates and all these toys, they've gone above and beyond for a very small community to help this out."
"I'm of the mindset that anything would have helped," said Mitchell. "Even it it helped one child at Christmas it would have been worth it and it would have helped. But to see the response of this effort between the fans and the students of both schools and the coaches and the communities was just absolutely overwhelming."
The Lyon County boys basketball team, also participating in the tournament, will bring the toys and gift certificates back to western Kentucky and help distribute them to those in need.
Dorman will play Male for third place in the tournament Tuesday after losing to North Laurel in Monday's semifinals.
