MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team discovered what Connecticut, Stanford, North Carolina State and other top programs learned this season:
South Carolina is the team to beat for the 2022 national title.
After overcoming a wobbly start and tie the game at 24 in the second quarter, the Cards were without sufficient answers for South Carolina's size, muscle and three-point shooting as the Gamecocks delivered a 72-59 victory in the national semifinals at the Target Center Friday night.
An 11-2 South Carolina blitz to start the first half as well as a 10-2 surge at the beginning of the third quarter gave the Gamecocks an advantage Louisville could not overcome.
Louisville failed to make a three-point field goal until Hailey Van Lith converted with 35 seconds to play. They averaged making more than 6 threes per game. South Carolina made 6 of 17 shots from distance while Louisville went 1 for 8.
Emily Engstler (18 points), Kianna Smith (14) and Olivia Cochran (14) did the majority of the scoring for Louisville. But the Cards discovered why South Carolina center Aliyah Boston was the consensus pick for national player of the year. Boston finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
The loss left Louisville with a 29-5 record after the Cards' fourth Final Four appearance while top-ranked South Carolina advanced to the national championship game. The Gamecocks (34-2) will play either Stanford or UConn Sunday night -- and South Carolina has defeated both programs this season.
Jeff Walz could not have scripted a worse start for his team. Three of the Cards' first six shots were air balls. Another one was blocked. Only one went in. The Gamecocks surged to an 11-2 lead.
Before the game, Walz said that he had three plans to defend South Carolina's Boston.
The first plan was to extend Louisville defend to cover three-quarters of the court while trying to speed up the South Carolina guards.
Once the Gamecocks crossed mid-court, Louisville dropped into a 3-2 zone with Engstler, one of the Cards' taller players, on top in an attempt to trap the South Carolina guards along the sidelines.
It was not effective. So Walz switched to woman-to-woman coverage, entrusting the job of slowing Boston to Engstler and Cochran. The Cards' perimeter defenders sagged into the middle, encouraging the Gamecocks to shoot from 15 feet and beyond.
That helped. Engstler was terrific in the second quarter, knocking loose three steals and showing terrific footwork around the rim as she scored six points, giving her 10 in the first half.
Louisville tied the game at 24, but South Carolina regrouped and outscored Louisville 10-4 over the final 4 minutes to lead at halftime, 34-28.
In the pre-game analysis, Louisville appeared to have an advantage with the Cards' three-point attack. But Louisville missed its only two attempts from distance in the first 20 minutes while South Carolina made two of nine.
Engstler and Smith carried Louisville in the first half, scoring 18 points while Hailey Van Lith had more turnovers (three) than field goals (one) in 20 minutes. Boston had 8 points as well as eight rebounds for the Gamecocks.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.