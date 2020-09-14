LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Spencer County football standout Branden Leff was one of the state’s top rushers, but when his football season at Georgetown College was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to find a new way to use his feet.
“I wanted to be able to do something that pushed me athletically, and something I decided was long distance endurance running,” Leff said.
That quickly led to a love for running and eventually led him to find a way to combine that love with doing something for the community as large. Leff watched as the pandemic created hardships for families at the same time social justice issues gripped the country as well.
“I found a love for running, and there’s these crazy things going on in the world right now," he said. "And I’m sitting here, and I’m saying ‘I’m motivated, and I need to take action.’”
That action became Run for a Change, a GoFundMe that raised money for the NAACP and Feeding America. Leff decided to run one mile for every $80 donated.
“At first my goal was, I believe, $1,000," he said. "And the next thing you know, I’m at $1,200. Then I raise (the goal) to $1,500. Then I raised it to $2,000. And I raised about $2,100 after that.”
Leff is hoping his football season will resume as scheduled in February, but he’s not giving up on running. He’s hoping to eventually run marathons and maybe even participate in triathlons, and he’s not turning away from using running to raise money. Leff is looking at creating a 5K run that would get more people involved in raising money for charity.
“As humans, it’s our responsibility to assist those people in need," he said. "And that was kind of where my thought process was for doing this fundraiser.”
