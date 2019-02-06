Sports Page Live 2-6-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local college hoops loomed large in this week's Sports Page Live.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford took on a number of topics, including:

Should U of L's Chris Mack be ACC's Coach of the Year? The national Coach of the Year?

UK men's basketball rising in the rankings:

National Signing Day:

U of L women's basketball the country's second-best squad:

Narrative for IU men's basketball and seeds for UK and U of L:

Bellarmine loses at home and more seed discussion:

Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Tags