LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Basketball took center court during this week's Sports Page Live.
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford discussed big games for UK and IU this week, as well as the return to the top 25 for U of L.
UK builds momentum ahead of Kansas match-up:
U of L men's basketball returns to the top 25:
IU men's basketball continues to slide:
Also up for discussion this week:
-- The call that cost the New Orleans Saints a trip to Super Bowl 53:
-- Cincinnati Reds' radio voice Marty Brennamen announces retirement:
