LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports Page Live turns to college football and another coach fired at the University of Louisville.
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford covered a lot of topics including:
- U of L basketball gains in the revised ACC forecast.
- Calipari said WHAT about former U of L coach Rick Pitino...?
- Falling attendance for U of L football games -- and what Vince Tyra plans to do about it.
- Remember David Padgett? What's new in his life?
- Questions surrounding the firing of Todd Sharp.
