There are few places in the country that care about sports the way Louisville does. WDRB Sports Director Tyler Greever now calls it home for that reason.
Greever joined the WDRB sports team in May 2023 after working in Louisville for a little more than three years. The Virginia native quickly immersed himself into the sports scene and decided that this is where he wants to stay.
His coverage has spanned across the diverse range of sports the area offers. The engaging passion he tries to bring to every segment and story has earned him a 2021 Ohio Valley Emmy nomination for Sports Talent, the 2020 Kentucky Broadcasters Association's Sportscaster of the Year award and the 2020 Kentucky News Photographer Association's Sports Photographer of the Year honor.
Greever led the coverage of Racing Louisville FC's abuse scandal that saw the firing of its first head coach, Christy Holly. He also uncovered more details surrounding the club's culture in its inaugural 2021 season in a nationally exclusive report.
The University of Missouri alumnus has covered numerous major sporting events between professional stops in Missouri, Mississippi, Kansas and Kentucky: the Final Four, NCAA Tournaments, conference championship games and tournaments, the World Series and AFC Championship Game are examples. He has led coverage of major moments like legendary Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder's retirement. But he takes more pride in feature reporting that has seen him recognized with an Associated Press Best Sports Story award in Mississippi and a Kansas City Press Club Heart of America Gold Award during his time in Kansas.
In his spare time, Greever is a sports fan himself. He grew up going to Baltimore Ravens home games with his family, which ignited his passion for sports. When he's not covering sports, you'll likely see him out enjoying them at a local game or grabbing a bite at one of Louisville's great local restaurants.