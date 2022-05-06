LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – I inherited the Kentucky Oaks. Back in my newspaper days, Pat Forde always had the Oaks column. Then it went to Jerry Brewer. Then it fell to me. We joked that it might've been the least-read column in the Kentucky Derby special section, with all eyes looking forward to run for the roses by Saturday morning.
But as the years passed, I was struck by how the star power in the Oaks often eclipsed that of the more famous race under the Twin Spires.
Silverbulletday. Rags to Riches. Blind Luck. Rachel Alexandra. Sometimes I can remember those fillies better than the Kentucky Derby winners.
So when D. Wayne Lukas, who will go for a record fifth Kentucky Oaks win today with Secret Oath, says it could be the best Oaks race he's ever seen, it's worth listening to.
Call the roll. Steve Asmussen's Echo Zulu, 5-for-5 lifetime by a combined 22 lengths with better than $1.7 million in earnings, including last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile. She was the 2-year-old champion filly last year. And she wasn't the morning line favorite.
Shug McGahey's Kathleen O, 4-for-4 lifetime by a combined 13 1/4 lengths, including a win in the Gulfstream Park Oaks her last time out. And she wasn't the morning line favorite.
Shahama, trained by Todd Pletcher, 4-for-4 lifetime in Saudi Arabia and winner of the UAE, Oaks, and she's not even the top filly in the race for Pletcher.
Lukas' filly, Secret Oath, winner of 4 out of 7 lifetime starts, including three straight by a combined 24 lengths before Lukas tried her against the boys in the Arkansas Derby. And she's not the morning line favorite.
Then there's Nest, trained by Pletcher, winner of 4 out of 5 career starts, including the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland last time out, by an impressive 8 1/4 lengths and an even more impressive 104 speed figure. She is the morning line favorite.
"She gave such a huge effort and Keeneland, and she just keeps getting better," said Pletcher, who added that she should have no difficulty on a wet track.
Lukas, who clearly has great confidence in his own filly, says the collection is the best he's encountered in the race, and says the Oaks could be more competitive in the Derby (in which the 86-year-old Hall of Famer also will send an entry, Ethereal Road).
Four Hall of Fame trainers doesn't tarnish the race's shine, either.
"I've been 41 years here or something, and I think it's the best Oaks I've seen, and I won four of them," Lukas said. "It could be as interesting or more interesting, and as competitive as the Derby itself. . . . We had no intention of running her in the Derby, mile and a quarter, 20-horse field. We were running for $1.25 million (in the Arkansas Derby), and that in itself was the incentive. Even if she had won the Arkansas Derby, we would not be in the Kentucky Derby. She had three questionable rides. She was good enough to overcome two of them, and the third one jumped up and bit us. She didn't have a smooth spring. . . . But she has overcome all of that."
If she overcame the Oaks field, she could be headed to the Preakness.
But whoever wins it will have earned it. Kathleen O could give McGaughey his second Oaks win. His first was with Dispute, 29 years ago.
"The Oaks will suit her,” McGaughey said. “It's a little longer stretch and I think that enough speed will develop in there that will let her get where she needs to be if she breaks good. We'll see if we're good enough. We're here, we're doing good and we're looking forward to it.”
And then there's Echo Zulu. Asmussen is quietly confident.
"I just feel blessed to be in this position and having her do so well," he said. "We brought her to Churchill Downs and she has really taken to it. But there's a lot of tough competition. She was a very accomplished as a 2-year-old, but we need her to be faster against this group."
Whoever emerges could be the race's next star.
