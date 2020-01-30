(FOX NEWS) -- With a highly anticipated clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs just days away, tickets to Super Bowl LIV are selling for record prices on the secondary market.
Fox News reports the average resale price for tickets to Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was $6,845 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to SeatGeek, a prominent retail platform. The cost easily surpassed that of last year's Super Bowl LIII matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, which had an average resale price of $4,657.
Super Bowl LIV tickets are "the most in-demand we have ever seen," with an average cost that could surpass $7,000 by kickoff, SeatGeek communications manager Chris Leyden told FOX Business. The price surge is attributable to several factors, including the game's location in sunny Miami, a smaller-than-ever stadium venue and two hungry fan bases for teams that haven't played in a Super Bowl in recent memory.
"In some ways this is the perfect storm of below-average supply and well above average demand," Leyden added.
The most expensive NFL title game on record was Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. That game had an average resale price of $5,373 on SeatGeek.
Presently, the cheapest available ticket, known as the "get-in price," for Super Bowl LIV costs nearly $6,000. The most expensive available ticket costs more than $39,000.
Super Bowl tickets often drop in price as kickoff approaches, this year's prices have held steady. The average price was two percent higher on Wednesday than it was when the matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs was set. By comparison, prices had fallen six percent by the same measure at this time last year.
Demand for tickets was strongest in Kansas City, where residents have accounted for 11 percent of shopping traffic. San Francisco ranks second among metro areas at 10 percent, followed by Miami at six percent and New York at five percent.
Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
