LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- And then there were seven.
With the announcement Thursday morning that Junior College all-American Sydney Curry committed to play for the University of Louisville men's basketball team, the Cardinals will welcome seven new players next season.
#Team108 just got bigger 👀Welcome, @BigTicket_SC!!!https://t.co/a4gmqIvX61 pic.twitter.com/fPSnVyPOTY— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) July 15, 2021
Curry is 6 feet 8 and 260 pounds and a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Last season, Curry averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds at John Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, the same program that sent former Trinity High School star Jay Scrubb to the NBA.
After initially committing to Kansas, Curry chose Louisville over Texas A&M, Seton Hall, Maryland, Mississippi State and others. Curry played at Northrup High School in Fort Wayne. He committed to Miami (Ohio) as a high school senior before playing at John Logan.
Curry is the second JuCo player to commit to the Cards, joining guard El Ellis. Louisville has also added transfers Matt Cross (Miami); Noah Locke (Florida) and Jarrod West (Marshall) and two high school players -- center Roosevelt Wheeler from Richmond, Virginia and wing Mike James of Orlando, Florida.
Curry's addition bumped the Cards' 2021 recruiting class to No. 19 nationally and No. 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 247Sports.com.
Louisville is projected as the No. 25 team in the nation at BartTorvik.com, an analytics site that predicts Curry will average 3.6 points and 1 rebound.
Curry was the Great Rivers Athletic Conference player of the year and the school said it expected him to arrive on campus this weekend.
With six returning scholarship players from a team that went 13-7 last season while missing the NCAA Tournament, the Cards roster is full at 13.
