LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in its young history, Racing Louisville Football Club has had two of its players named to a U.S. Women's National Team roster, which will report for training camp Jan. 19 in Austin, Texas.
Defender Emily Fox and midfielder Jaelin Howell, who was just drafted by Racing with the No. 2 overall pick in December's NWSL Draft, were called up for the 25-player roster Wednesday.
The nine-day camp will not include any competitions but will be held in preparation for next month's SheBelieves Cup. Qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins this summer. The 2022 Concacaf W Championship will be held in July to determine four teams that will earn automatic bids as well as qualify for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we’ll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team.”
Fox played more minutes than any NWSL rookie in an impressive debut campaign for Racing Louisville in 2021. She appeared in 23 of 24 regular-season games and landed a spot on the league’s Best XI Second Team.
The outside back also received three call-ups in 2021, culminating with a Player of the Match performance against Australia in the USWNT’s final game of the year, her eighth USWNT cap.
Howell is coming off a final college season in which she led Florida State to its second national championship in her four years there. Last week, she won the MAC Hermann Trophy for NCAA Division I player of the year a second time. She made her first USWNT appearance in 2020 and her second during the 2021 SheBelievesCup final, coming off the bench in a win over Argentina.
Both are expected to report when Racing opens training camp on Feb. 1.
U.S. Women's National Team January Camp Roster:
Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)
Midfielders (7): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)
Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)
