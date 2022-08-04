LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The NCAA’s board of directors announced no action on proposed changes to its reclassification process after a meeting on Wednesday, meaning that the wait continues for Bellarmine University and other schools hoping for a possible rule change that could make them immediately eligible for NCAA championship competition.
Bellarmine has completed two years of a four-year process to reclassify to Division I, but has known since late last year that various NCAA committees have considered whether to reduce that process to two years given new financial barriers in place to keep schools from making the move hastily.
Last winter, Bellarmine's men's basketball team made headlines when it qualified for the NCAA Tournament -- by winning the ASUN conference tournament -- in just its second season since reclassifying.
The NCAA Board of Directors on Wednesday approved changes to athletes benefits and delayed a vote on changes to the transfer rule. It was expected to consider Division I Council recommendations on reclassification as well, but announced no action either for or against.
A press release from the board dealt only with the benefits changes and delay of the transfer vote.
The issue was last considered by the NCAA’s Division I strategic vision and planning committee in June of this year. That committee recommended that waivers from Bellarmine and four other schools seeking early eligibility for Division I championships competition – in expectation that the streamlined reclassification process would be adopted -- be denied based on an ongoing review of Division I membership requirements by the transformation committee.
The committee’s minutes from June state: “With feedback from the sport oversight committees, SVPC recommended to the Council that it make a recommendation to the NCAA Division I Board of Directors that it deny waiver requests from five institutions requesting access to Division I championships and membership benefits prior to completing the process of reclassifying to Division I. In its recommendation, SVPC noted the ongoing membership requirements review being conducted by the Transformation Committee, concerns about providing access to championships before membership process is successfully completed and a preference that any changes to the reclassification process be addressed legislatively. The Council will develop recommendations that will be reviewed by the Division I Board not later than August 3, 2022.”
In other words, the committee said that schools should wait for the rule to change, and that further developments could come in early August.
The NCAA Board of Directors meets tomorrow. On behalf of OUR players I plead for a change on their behalf!@GovAndyBeshear @DickieV @JayBilas @ByPatForde @ericcrawford YOUR support is appreciated! D2 to D1, two year transition not 4, please let them play if EARNED!Retweet!— Scott Davenport (@Bellarminehoops) August 2, 2022
Now, further news will wait past the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and perhaps beyond.
The strategic vision and planning committee has oversight responsibilities of administrative functions related to the management of the Division I governance structure, including business and legal affairs, strategic planning and research (including recommendations regarding research topics and expenditure of funds for such projects), Division I membership activities (including the reclassification process), and health and safety matters.
The transformation committee is conducting the wider review of Division I rules and the modernization process.
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport, who Tweeted on Wednesday asking for public support ahead of what he expected would be an important vote, said Thursday that he will discuss the issue in the near future, but wants to speak with ASUN and school officials before he does.
The next meeting of the NCAA Board of Directors is scheduled for August 31.
