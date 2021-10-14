LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets will be available Friday for Saturday's National Women's Soccer League championship at Lynn Family Stadium.
League officials announced Wednesday that the championship was moving from Portland to Louisville at the request of players. It was originally scheduled to be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, at noon Eastern Time. It will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
The game in Portland was to kick off at 9 a.m. on the West Coast, but NWSL players initially voiced concern over the early Pacific time start in Portland, and there also was some concern about playing the final on turf. In Louisville, the game will occupy the same time slot, but will be played at noon Eastern on the natural grass surface at Lynn Family Stadium.
Louisville originally bid to host the event, but eventually withdrew its attempt, as did Orlando.
Fans who have already purchased tickets to attend the game in Portland will be contacted in the coming days regarding refunds, according to the NWSL and Players Association.
Tickets for Saturday's game will be available to the public at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 15. Purchases can be made by clicking here or calling (502) 568-2489 during regular business hours.
