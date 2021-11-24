LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The top-ranked University of Louisville volleyball team beat third-ranked Pittsburgh 3-1 on the road to clinch the ACC regular season title.
Claire Chaussee and Anna DeBeer combined for 31 kills in the victory.
This is Louisville’s fifth win over a top 10 team.
The Cardinals can complete a perfect 28-0 regular season with a win at home Friday against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 13-14 this season and lost 3-0 to Louisville on November 15th in South Bend.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.