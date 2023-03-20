LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neither Louisville nor Texas knew it when their coaches and players spoke to reporters on Sunday afternoon, and both coaches are too smart to look ahead in the bracket much anyway, especially with a game against each other looming, but things got a lot more interesting for both the Longhorns and Cardinals with the shocking loss of No. 1 seed Stanford in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.
Stanford was the first women's No. 1 seed to lose before the Sweet 16 since 2009. Ole Miss pulled the upset, and now the No. 8 seed Rebels await the winner of tonight's 7 p.m. second round game between Louisville and Texas.
Now, a team has to be pretty good to beat Stanford on its home court. But both Louisville coach Jeff Walz and Texas coach Vic Schaefer know the way to the NCAA championship game, and both teams have to hear opportunity knocking – if they can only get past the obstacle in their way tonight.
Walz and Louisville's players got 2 types of questions from the media in Austin on Sunday: 1). What's it going to be like playing on the road in the NCAA Tournament; and 2). How are you and Texas different now from the first meeting?
Louisville beat the Longhorns 71-63 on Nov. 20 in a tournament in the Bahamas. Since then, Texas has regained the services of Rori Harmon, who was out with a foot injury in the first meeting. With her, Texas is 24-6. Aaliyah Moore, who had 21 points and 8 rebounds against Louisville, was lost to a season-ending knee injury in December.
Either way, Louisville players said neither team resembles the one that met that day in the Bahamas.
"I think Rori changes their team a little bit in the fact that she has elite court vision," Louisville's Hailey Van Lith said. "She gets the ball to their posts really well. Their strength in scoring is in the post. She gets them the ball a lot. I think picking her up early, not letting her have a bunch of free-thinking time to make decisions will be important for us. And, yeah, just wearing her out in the back court. I think full court defense is going to be big for us. ...
"And we're just a lot better in every facet of the game. We're a lot better at defense. Our offense is a lot more efficient. We play a lot harder. I think on every cylinder we've improved and made big strides. But most importantly, I think our defense has come a long way. Snd we played pretty well defensively against them in the Bahamas, but I'm excited to see with that improvement we've made what we can bring tomorrow."
Walz wasn't happy with his team's defense against Drake, but he allowed that the team's sharp-passing, hard-cutting style was difficult to cover and even more difficult to prepare for. While Texas is more talented, it's also more in line with what Louisville has seen for much of the season.
Repeatedly, Walz and his players were asked about the challenge of playing in a hostile environment.
"It's definitely a home court advantage," Walz said. "That's what they've earned. That's our tournament. That's the way it is. And how you perform throughout your season is a big impact because it does give you the opportunity to play — if you're a top 4 seed — at home. We've been fortunate enough to be able to do that the past six or seven years. We know going into this -- and I've said it -- you're playing one road game throughout the entire NCAA Tournament. If you don't host, you play one potential road game, true road game. And this is our one potential road game. It should be a great environment tomorrow night. It's what you want. I'd rather come out here and play in front of 8,000 fans than in front of 300. And our kids want that as well. Both teams do.
"... You want that excitement, as a player and as a coach, and we're going to come out here, I think we'll use a women's ball. It's the same ball. You know, right? I mean, we had our drama with that, which, golly, it was a women's ball I feel pretty confident about that. If my players played a whole half and weren't sure what the ball was, I'd be concerned with my players.
I'm sure the goals are the same height. The floor's the same length. I'm colorblind so I can't tell what color the floor is. So it looks the same to me. I'm all in."
Schaffer, who faced Walz in the Final Four at Mississippi State, said he and Walz have become friends over the years. Walz visited Texas' practice before its opening round win over East Carolina and the two text occasionally during the season.
"Jeff and I have known each other a long time," Schaefer said. "And we'll call each other during the season every now and then, we're both real busy, just to check-in. He's one of several coaches that I try to check on during the course of a season. But we have a pretty good relationship. And he's got kids and a family. And as I do. Mine are a little older. But we do have a good relationship."
Walz is 8-2 in the NCAA Tournament since the missed COVID year of 2020. Both of those losses were to the eventual national champion. In that time, the Cardinals have gone to an Elite Eight and a Final Four. They have struggled to close out games this season, but have had leads against some of the country's best teams, and are playing their best at this point in the season.
"We like playing on the road," senior guard Mykasa Robinson said. "We'll be prepared. ... I I think we've prepared all season. I don't think it's something that we are just now starting to do. I think that's one thing about Louisville, we play that all year long. I think we're prepared and I think our coaches and our players are ready to go."
